Caputova: In Normandy, They Also Fought for Slovakia's Freedom and Better Future

Ver-sur-Mer, June 6 (TASR) - On the beaches of Normandy, where the landing of the Allied troops, known as D-Day, took place in 1944, they also fought for freedom and a better future for Slovakia as well as peace on the European continent, President Zuzana Caputova stated on Thursday, TASR learnt from her post on a social network.

The Slovak head of state is personally attending the commemorations related to the 80th anniversary at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Caputova arrived in the north of France on Thursday with her partner Juraj Rizman, accompanied by other Slovak officials, including the Military Historical Institute director, Colonel Miloslav Caplovic.

"D-Day was important precisely because it contributed to the final defeat of fascism. It was one of the greatest military operations during the Second World War," said Caputova on her flight to France.

Given that Caputova's tenure ends on June 15, she considers her participation in the commemorative events to be an opportunity to meet and at the same time to say goodbye to a number of heads of state and government who accepted the invitation from the French president.