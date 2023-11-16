Caputova: Velvet Revolution Laid Foundations of Democracy

Prague, November 16 (TASR-correspondent) - The 'Velvet Revolution' was a piece of work done jointly by the Slovak and the Czech Republics, it laid the foundations of democracy, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said after laying flowers and lighting a candle at the Velvet Revolution monument on Narodni Street (previously Narodni Trida Street) in Prague on Thursday.

Unity, courage and "[Vaclav] Havel's truth and love" were enough for the people 34 years ago for democracy to win. This should also be enough for its defence, stated Caputova.

The Slovak president stressed that November 17 is one of the biggest holidays in the modern history of Slovakia and the Czech Republic. "Thirty-four years ago, people stood here on Narodni Trida against totalitarianism, which was characteristic by propaganda, lies and violence. They stood here united, courageous, rejecting violence, armed with Havel's truth and love. And if this was enough for democracy to win, I believe that these qualities and values will be enough for us to defend democracy. All it takes is our determination," she said.

Caputova also noted that this is the last time she came to lay flowers at the Velvet Revolution monument in Prague as the president. "I wish my successor that the message of November 17 is not only a historical memory for him or her, but also the values they live," she said. According to her, today's generation owes it to those who contributed to it, and it is also an obligation to future generations.

The Slovak president started her visit to the Czech Republic at the Prague Castle on Thursday, where she and her partner Juraj Rizman were received by Czech President Petr Pavel and his wife Eva. Following the welcoming ceremony, the two presidents held a private meeting and then a working lunch. Caputova also met the Slovak community living in the Czech Republic.

