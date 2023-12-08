Caputova: Veto and Motion to Constitutional Court Possible If USP Is Scrapped

Bratislava, December 8 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova isn't ruling out applying a veto and submitting a motion to the Constitutional Court if the Special Prosecutor's Office (USP) is abolished, TASR learnt from her statement on Friday.

The head of state criticised the coalition for choosing to adopt the changes via a fast-tracked legislative procedure without discussion with the professional and lay public.

Caputova views the abolition of USP as purpose-built and inadmissible personal interference by political power in the functioning of the prosecution service. "I can't imagine that I wouldn't aim to apply the right of veto. As for submitting a motion to the Constitutional Court, I see it as a realistic possibility after a very thorough consideration of all the arguments," she said.

According to the head of state, there are no real reasons for a fast-tracked legislative procedure in the draft. "Our legal order requires that the author should state the reasons why they are employing fast-tracked legislative proceedings," noted Caputova, adding that the arguments presented by the coalition don't justify such a procedure.

Caputova also pointed out that the government's proposal also weakens the protection of whistleblowers. One entire professional group of police officers is to lose legal protection. The law is also set to scrap already-issued decisions in individual cases. According to the president, this represents retroactive and illegitimate interference in acquired rights under the rule of law. "I'm very curious as to how it can be constitutionally acceptable to take individual decisions that have legal effects in terms of protecting specific persons, even retroactively," she stated.