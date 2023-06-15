Caretaker Government Fails to Win Parliament's Confidence

Bratislava, June 15 (TASR) - Ludovit Odor's caretaker government has failed to win Parliament's confidence, as MPs turned down its manifesto in a vote on Thursday.

Of the 136 MPs present, only 34 supported the manifesto, while 43 voted against it, 54 abstained and five didn't take part in the vote.

The ranks of those who voted in favour of the manifesto included MPs from Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), the Independents centered around ex-premier Eduard Heger and Independent MP Tomas Valasek. Meanwhile, We Are Family, OLaNO and the Independents centered around Peter Pellegrini abstained from voting. Only Smer-SD MPs and several Independents voted against it.

During the debate on the manifesto in Parliament, Odor asked MPs for confidence and presented the main priorities of the programme. He declared that his cabinet seeks to calm the state of affairs in the country and bring a cultivated political discourse. Currently, he said, there is a need to ensure a proper governance of the state, prepare and implement measures to help the public with inflation and address the state's finances.

Several MPs accused the manifesto of containing only a handful of specific solutions, with Smer-SD MPs discontent with the fact that the programme didn't include an assessment of the current situation in the country, either.

