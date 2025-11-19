Coalition Divided on Issue of Shortening Parliamentary Terms by Referendum

Bratislava, 19 November (TASR) - The coalition differs in its views on the possibility to shorten parliamentary terms by a referendum, with Education Minister Tomas Drucker (Voice-SD) opposing the change, while Tourism and Sport Minister Rudolf Huliak (Independent) believes that the government should act according to the will of the people, TASR learnt from the ministers before the government session on Wednesday.

Investment Minister Samuel Migal (Independent) pointed out that the coalition doesn't have enough votes to push the proposal through.

"The current governing coalition doesn't have 90 votes. I can't imagine something like this happening," said Migal in response to Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) remarks on the possibility of shortening parliamentary terms by a referendum.

Drucker is against this change, arguing that "people aren't stupid, they know how to decide whom to vote for in regular elections".

If people become disappointed or frustrated, they can make up their minds in the next regular elections, he added.

Huliak said that his Countryside Party has always supported direct democracy and noted that this mechanism exists in other countries.

"I think it's the will of the people, which the government should support," he added.

At an event organised by the coalition Smer-SD party on Monday (17 November), Fico called on Justice Minister Boris Susko (Smer-SD) to examine whether a relevant provision guaranteeing citizens the right to trigger a snap election via referendum could be reintroduced into the Slovak Constitution, describing it as a duty and debt owed to the public.