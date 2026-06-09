Lawmakers Won't Deal with Motion to Oust Gaspar; Session Agenda Rejected

Bratislava, 9 June (TASR) - MPs on Tuesday afternoon didn't begin deliberations at a special session on the removal of House Vice-chair Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) from office, as they rejected the session's agenda, so Parliamentary Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) adjourned the session.

The no-confidence motion in Gaspar was filed by female MPs from the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party, with the reason being that he's a defendant in the Purgatory case.

The PS lawmakers view Gaspar's public appearances and political activities to date in his capacity as House vice-chairman as an attempt "to use his post in Parliament to promote measures that may be directly or indirectly related to his own criminal case or to criminal proceedings against individuals within his inner circle". According to them, this raises legitimate suspicions as to whether the office of parliamentary vice-chair is being abused to advance personal interests.

"It's essential to ensure that Parliament's representatives should perform their duties in a manner that doesn't raise doubts about their integrity and respect for the principles of the rule of law," emphasised the PS MPs when stating the reasons for their proposal.

Gaspar views the attempt to remove him as an effort to divert attention from the scandal involving the mother of PS leader Michal Simecka. Last week, Gaspar claimed that the opposition and the media are directing media hysteria against him.

The trial in the Purgatory case, involving allegations concerning the formation and operation of a criminal group within the highest ranks of the police and security bodies between 2012-2018, began at the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Banska Bystrica on Monday (8 June).