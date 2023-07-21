Comenius University Ex-dean Trizna Given Suspended Sentence for Corruption

Pezinok, July 21 (TASR) - Former employee of the Bratislava-based Comenius University Milan Trizna on Friday received a three-year suspended sentence with a probation period of four years for accepting a bribe.

A judge of the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Pezinok (Bratislava region), who approved a plea bargain between Trizna and a prosecutor, also sentenced him to pay a fine amounting to €8,000. The verdict is final and valid.

Trizna must also undergo probation supervision during the probation period. In addition, he's obliged to attend an educative programme, which includes participation in STS hearings related to corruption. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an alternative sentence of four months in prison.

A prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor's Office filed a proposal for approving the respective plea bargain on July 6.

Trizna was detained by a National Crime Agency (NAKA) investigator while receiving a bribe of €20,000 on April 19. He asked for the bribe in connection with approval proceedings related to construction work at one of the university's faculties. Trizna served as dean of one of the university's faculties in the past.