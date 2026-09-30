Court Sentences Spisska Stara Ves School Attacker to 25 Years in Prison

Pezinok, 30 September (TASR) - The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok (Bratislava region) on Wednesday found Samuel S. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons] guilty of last year's attack at a secondary school in the town of Spisska Stara Ves (Presov region) in which two women were killed, sentencing him to 25 years in prison.

Samuel S. should serve the sentence in a maximum-security prison. The verdict isn't yet final, as it can be appealed against.

Samuel S. was also sentenced to the forfeiture of property, mandatory outpatient psychiatric treatment, three years of protective supervision, and the payment of tens of thousands of euros in compensation to the injured parties. The court referred the injured parties to civil proceedings in respect of the remaining claims.

The victims of the knife attack that took place at the grammar school in Spisska Stara Ves on 16 January 2025 were two women aged 18 and 51, a student and the school's deputy headteacher. Another student was injured. The police charged Samuel S., a student then aged 18, with premeditated murder. He was remanded in custody, where he has remained to this day.

The defendant didn't deny committing the crime, but disagreed with its legal classification.