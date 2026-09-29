Sutaj Estok: Primary School Knife Attack Carried Out by Eighth-grader

Staskov, 29 September (TASR) - An eighth-grade pupil carried out the knife attack at the primary school in the village of Staskov in Cadca district (Zilina region) after the first lesson of the day on Tuesday, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) stated at a press conference in Staskov on the same day.

A teacher died as a result of the attack, while two others - another teacher and a pupil - sustained injuries. The injured teacher is out of danger, but the pupil is fighting for her life. According to the minister, the attacker has been apprehended. The case is being handled by the Office for Combating Organised Crime (UBOK). Sutaj Estok declined to comment on any motives behind the attack.

The interior minister praised the actions of the headteacher, who was reportedly present at the scene. "She followed every single procedure outlined in the available manuals to the letter and prevented the tragedy from becoming even worse," said Sutaj Estok, adding that the police arrived at the scene of the attack shortly afterwards and apprehended the attacker. The minister added that intervention teams and psychologists were dispatched to the school to provide counselling and support to both pupils and teaching staff.

The minister expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased teacher. He also thanked the teachers who tried to save her, as well as the emergency services. He called on the public to exercise restraint when speaking about what led the attacker to commit the act. "Procedural steps are underway, including securing the crime scene; this is an ongoing investigation, and we won't comment in any way on possible motives," said Sutaj Estok, adding that the school in Staskov is equipped with a CCTV system, but this wasn't functioning due to a planned power cut.

Police Corps vice-president Rastislav Polakovic stated at the press briefing that a criminal investigation has been launched into the attack concerning the crime of murder. "The police are doing their best to ensure that this incident is thoroughly investigated. It must be said that the perpetrator can't be held criminally responsible," added Polakovic, noting that the police won't be providing any further information for the time being.

Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) praised the speed of the response by the emergency and security services, which, he said, were at the scene within a few minutes. According to him, the injured pupil remains in a critical condition and doctors are doing everything they can to save her life. "The second teacher is currently out of danger, having also undergone medical treatment," added Sasko.

Drucker also stated that the school and the various emergency services responded to the attack in an exemplary manner. He explained that the school had responded immediately to a certain incident that took place there last week, and an intervention team from the counselling and prevention centre worked with the entire class concerned on Monday (28 September). According to Drucker, the many changes implemented by the Education Ministry helped to address the incident. "Unfortunately, this tragedy has occurred today, which, on the one hand, I deeply regret, but I wouldn't presume to do so myself, and I'd also like to ask the media - and, of course, call on all politicians - to stop speculating, so that we don't seek to assign blame before all the facts are even known," he stressed.

A pupil carried out an attack at the primary school in Staskov on Tuesday morning. As a result, a 61-year-old woman was killed, one child is in critical condition, and a 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest. Emergency and security forces responded at the scene.