Alena Zs., Charged with Preparing Three Prosecutors’ Murders, Stays in Custody

Banska Bystrica, March 16 (TASR) – A pre-trial judge of the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Banska Bystrica on Tuesday decided that Alena Zs. will remain in custody.

The decision can still be appealed against.

Alena Zs., known to the public as an associate of businessman Marian Kocner, has been charged with preparing the murders of current Prosecutor-General (PG) Maros Zilinka, Special Prosecutor Daniel Lipsic and PG Office prosecutor Peter Sufliarsky. Lipsic believes that the murders were ordered by Kocner, now in jail for fraud.