Anthropologist Who Examined Velka Maca Recordings Testifies in Court

Pezinok, February 3 (TASR) – Olga Petrusova, an expert in the field of forensic anthropology, told the Specialised Criminal Court senate in Pezinok (Bratislava region) during Kuciak murder trial proceedings on Monday that the people who repeatedly appear on camera recordings from Velka Maca (Trnava region) are probably the same as those that were moving around there at the time of the murders.

According to the indictment and charged Miroslav M., the two people were the accused Tomas Sz. and himself. Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova were shot dead in their house in Velka Maca (Trnava region) on February 21, 2018.

Meanwhile, forensic coroner Michaela Rendekova, who examined the body of businessman Peter Molnar, with whose murder Miroslav M. and Tomas Sz. have also been charged, told the court that Molnar was shot dead shortly after the midnight on December 16, 2016. She said that his head injuries were so severe that he could not have been helped even if an emergency medical team had been called to the scene immediately.