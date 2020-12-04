‘Big Fero’ from Corruption Scandal at Zilina Courts Sentenced

Bratislava, December 4 (TASR) – The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok (Bratislava region) on Friday imposed a three-year jail sentence suspended for five years and a fine of €100,000 on a key figure of a bribery scandal at Zilina courts.

If the man in question doesn’t pay the fine, he’ll go to prison for two years.

The verdict still isn’t valid, so the man nicnamed ‘Big Fero’ can legally be identified only as Frantisek T.

His confession after spending months in custody to having served as an intermediary between criminals and judges in Zilina led in a police crackdown in September codenamed Plevel, which resulted in the arrests of eleven people.