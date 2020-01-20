Bodor: Detention of Suspects in Kuciak’s Murder Publicly Discussed

Pezinok, January 20 (TASR) – The detention of those allegedly involved in journalist Jan Kuciak’s murder was publicly discussed in Bratislava’s cafes and restaurants, said Nitra-based oligarch Norbert Bodor at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok (Bratislava region) on Monday when asked where he learnt about the plan to detain the suspects in response to the claim by former Slovak Intelligence Service member (SIS) Peter Toth that Bodor had access to information about the investigation.



Bodor denies having such information, claiming that Toth was lying in court.

At the same time, Bodor confirmed that he knows former head of the National Crime Agency’s (NAKA) National Anti-corruption Unit Robert Krajmer, former head of NAKA’s financial unit Bernard Slobodnik, and police officer Milan Mihalik, who was detained last year by the police in connection with the tailing and screening of journalists. Bodor, who has a family link with former Police Corps president Tibor Gaspar, admitted that the two meet approximately once every two weeks. He also knows former interior minister for Smer-SD Robert Kalinak as well as Special Prosecutor Dusan Kovacik, but he denies that they have ever arranged anything for him.

The Nitra-based entrepreneur in his testimony at the trial rejected claims that he took part in the tailing and screening of journalists, but Bodor didn’t deny that he and Toth met several times after the murder. Toth allegedly asked him to help Marian K., who at the time of their meetings had been remanded in custody. Bodor said that he couldn’t say why Toth asked him exactly.