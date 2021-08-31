Charges against SIS Ex-chief Vladimir Pcolinsky Dropped, He’ll Be Released Soon

Bratislava, August 31 (TASR) – Former Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) head Vladimir Pcolinsky is no longer facing charges of accepting a bribe or other corruption-related charges, as the Prosecutor-General’s Office has dropped them, Pcolinsky’s lawyer Ondrej Urban confirmed for TASR on Tuesday.

According to Urban, Pcolinsky should be released from custody soon.

Vladimir Pcolinsky has been in custody since March 29. The SIS ex-director faced charges of accepting a bribe of €40,000 from entrepreneur and lawyer Zoroslav K.