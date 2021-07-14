Constitutional Court Suspends Effect of UVZ’s Regulation on Border Regime

Kosice, July 14 (TASR) – The Constitutional Court on Tuesday (July 13) suspended the effect of the Public Health Authority’s (UVZ) regulation, ordering a mandatory quarantine for all people arriving in Slovakia except for those vaccinated as of July 9.

The Constitutional Court will still decide on the regulation’s compliance with the Slovak Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court resumed the effect of the UVZ’s previous regulation from June, which divides countries according to the travel traffic lights into green, red and black ones in terms of quarantine measures for those entering Slovakia.