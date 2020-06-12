Convicted Basternak Sees Assets He Transferred to Relatives Frozen by Court

Bratislava, June 12 (TASR) – Bratislava I District Court has frozen the assets of convicted tax fraudster Ladislav Basternak which had been transferred to his relatives and other persons in a controversial manner, Interior Ministry’s spokesperson Barbara Turosova told TASR on Friday.

“This applies to land and real estate in Donovaly ski centre, apartments, equity shares, business shares, quad bikes and motorcycles,” said Turosova.

The court also banned his wife and other defendants from transferring, renting, putting into use, or encumbering the property that Basternak had transferred to them.