Court Didn’t Refuse Draft Plea Bargain in Valko Murder Case

Pezinok, December 31 (TASR) – The senate of the district court in Pezinok (Bratislava region) on Tuesday at a closed-door session did not refuse the contents of the draft plea bargain of Jaroslav K., charged with robbery in the case of the murder of prominent lawyer Ernest Valko in November 2010, TASR learnt from Bratislava Regional Court spokesman Pavol Adamciak on Tuesday.



“The senate of the district court in Pezinok at today’s non-public session examined the content of the draft plea bargain in accordance with Article 331 Section 1 of the Penal Code, and decided not to reject the proposal of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, and therefore set the date of a public session for January 31, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., when it will rule on approval or rejection of the draft plea bargain,” Adamciak further said. Neither the relevant prosecutor, nor the charged person were present at the session on Tuesday.

Jaroslav K. is charged merely with robbery, while he claims that Valko was shot dead by a man identified only as Jozef R., who denies the accusation, however.

“I made the plea bargain due to the fact that Jaroslav K. significantly helped the law-enforcement authorities to clear up the Valko murder,” Jozef Kandera, the responsible prosecutor of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, told TASR after the plea bargain was made seven months ago. He said that the testimony was also confirmed by police expertise of the crime scene.