Court Excludes Public from Part of Proceedings in Kuciak Murder Case

Pezinok, February 4 (TASR) – The Specialised Criminal Court has excluded the public from part of the proceedings in the Kuciak murder trial during which expert opinions in the field of pharmacy, psychology and psychiatry concerning defendant Alena Zs. will be dealt with, referring to personal data protection and the presumption of innocence, TASR learnt on Tuesday.



By excluding the public, the court accepted a proposal of defence lawyer Stefan Neszmery to this effect. He also said later that the media are providing information about Alena Zs. intensely. “The media globally, massively, and in detail are reporting about her health, despite the presumption of innocence,” said judge Sabova when explaining why the public should be excluded.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office prosecutor argued against excluding the public, pointing out that the directive on personal data protection isn’t applied in criminal proceedings and that it is common practice for the public to be allowed to witness proceedings.

Expert opinion on the charges that is available to the media states that the Alena Zs.’s mental state doesn’t affect her “control and recognition capabilities”. According to the opinion, these are fully preserved, and she’s able to understand the meaning of criminal proceedings.