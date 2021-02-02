Court Sends Ex-senior Court Official Sumichrastova to Eight Years in Prison

Bratislava, February 2 (TASR) – A three-member senate of Bratislava Regional Court on Tuesday sentenced former senior official of Bratislava I District Court Veronika Sumichrastova to eight years in prison for distributing drugs, thereby increasing her original sentence.

Sumichrastova’s trial before a court of first instance was held in October 2020, when Bratislava V District Court sentenced her to seven years in prison. The supervising prosecutor appealed against the original verdict in terms of the length of the sentence and the regional court upheld his appeal. This latest verdict is final and can’t be contested.

Sumichrastova was suspended from her post in connection with the drugs-related charge and has been in custody since last March.

The former court official, along with three other people, was detained during a drugs raid codenamed ‘Tower’ last March. The four were charged with the illicit manufacture, possession and trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances, poisons and precursors.