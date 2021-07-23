Csaba D. Remanded in Custody

Bratislava, July 23 (TASR) – Bratislava III District Court has remanded in custody Csaba D. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons] of the Bratislava-based ‘Takacovci’ criminal gang, TASR learnt from Bratislava Regional Court spokesman Pavol Adamciak on Friday.



Csaba D. is also known in relation to the case of the alleged manipulation of National Crime Agency (NAKA) investigations. The court took him into so-called collusive and preventive custody, which refers to reasonable concerns that he might influence witnesses and continue to engage in crime.

Csaba D. was detained and interrogated on Tuesday (July 20). The Internal Affairs Inspectorate (UIS) is also searching for Matej Z. of the same criminal gang and entrepreneur Peter P. The trio appear as key witnesses in police cases publicised in the media.

The investigation in this matter is being carried out by a specialised team composed of UIS and NAKA members. UIS acting head Peter Scholtz suspended on Thursday (July 22) the activities of Diana Santusova, who was investigating suspected abuse of powers by NAKA members. The activities of the team haven’t been suspended.