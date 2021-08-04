Csaba D. Sentenced to 32 Months Suspended with Five-year Probation Period

Bratislava, August 4 (TASR) – Bratislava III District Court judge Juraj Kapinaj on Wednesday handed down a suspended sentence of 32 months with a probation period of five years to witness in police-related cases and former member of the Bratislava-based Takacovci mob Csaba D.

The judge approved a plea bargain concluded between a prosecutor of Bratislava Regional Prosecutor’s Office and the accused. The verdict is final and valid, with no appeals possible.

At the same time the judge released Csaba D. from custody. Neither he, nor his lawyers or the regional prosecutor commented on the sentence after the court session.

Csaba D. gave up the right to a trial and voluntarily confessed to having committed the crimes of which he was accused. He was charged with making false statements, perjury and obstructing justice concerning high-stakes corruption cases. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for two other individuals, Matej Z. and businesman Peter P., who were charged with the same crimes along with Csaba D. but absconded.