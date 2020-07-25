Culture Ministry State Secretary Dolinay Dies in Traffic Accident

Bratislava, July 25 (TASR) – Culture Ministry’s State Secretary Vladimir Dolinay perished in a traffic accident on Saturday, the ministry reported on the same day.

“The Culture Ministry learnt of extraordinarily sad news today. State Secretary Vladimir Dolinay perished in the tragic traffic accident in the afternoon,” reads the ministry’s social network post.

The ministry sent its sympathies to the relatives and bereaved.

Dolinay was appointed to the post by the Government on July 1. He served in the past as a councillor of Bratislava-Petrzalka borough, Bratislava city and Bratislava region.

The traffic collision is currently investigated by police.