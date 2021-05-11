Czech Court Rejects Majsky’s Request to Be Released on Parole

Bratislava/Prague, May 11 (TASR) – Prague 4 District Court on Tuesday turned down Slovak tycoon Jozef Majsky’s application to be released on parole, Prague 4 District Court vice-chair and spokesman Michal Dvorak told TASR on the same day.

“The request has been rejected, as the court came to the conclusion that the conditions for release on parole haven’t been met. The ruling isn’t final, as the convicted person immediately filed a complaint against it. Prague Municipal Court will decide on the appeal,” said Dvorak.

Majsky, who took part in Tuesday’s public session in person, was sentenced to nine years in prison for embezzlement from non-banking financial companies and is now serving his sentence in the Czech Republic.

Majsky’s sentence will expire on December 3, 2026, and he became eligible for release on parole back in January. He was sentenced to nine years, but Czech legislation states that prisoners can be released after serving one third of their sentences. Six years can thus be deducted from Majsky’s total sentence.

Majsky spent almost two years between 2002-04 in custody in Slovakia. He was also remanded in custody from November 2006 until October 2007. Finally, he was remanded in custody in the Czech Republic from June of last year until he was escorted to Pankrac prison. All three periods in custody were included in his sentence.

Prague courts in December 2020 and January 2021 upheld an earlier verdict of Slovakia’s Supreme Court from the summer of 2020 that rejected Majsky’s appeal in the case of embezzlement from non-banking financial companies. Majsky was sentenced by the Specialised Criminal Court in Slovakia in 2015 to nine years in prison for major fraud concerning non-banking financial companies Horizont Slovakia and BMG Invest. An international warrant was subsequently issued, and the Czech police detained him in a Prague hospital in August 2020.