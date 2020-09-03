Date of Disciplinary Proceedings with Dobroslav Trnka Scrapped

Bratislava, September 3 (TASR) – The disciplinary proceedings with former prosecutor-general Dobroslav Trnka scheduled for Friday (September 4) have been cancelled, TASR was told by prosecutor’s office spokeswoman Jana Tokolyova on Thursday.



“Through his lawyer, D. T. apologised for health reasons and asked for cancellation of the date of the oral hearing set for September 4,” said the spokeswoman. No other date for disciplinary proceedings is known yet.

The ethics commission of the Prosecutor’s Office in early July stated that Trnka violated the rules of prosecutor’s ethics consisting in a violation of the credibility and dignity of a prosecutor, which is regulated by their code of ethics.

Trnka allegedly committed a disciplinary offence by giving an interview to private television channel Markiza in October 2019. It concerned the published recording of an interview with entrepreneur Marian K. in the Gorilla case. Another reason for the prosecution is a part of an interview for the television channel on releasing entrepreneur Jozef M. from custody in 2004.

Former prosecutor-general Jaromir Ciznar suspended Trnka from duty on October 31, 2019, as a proposal to launch disciplinary proceedings against Trnka was filed on the same day concerning the two acts.

Trnka is also charged with the crime of misusing the powers of a public official in December 2019, as he failed to pass on recordings from the Gorilla case to the law-enforcement authorities.