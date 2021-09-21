Dennik N Daily Journalists See Charges against Them Dropped

Bratislava, September 21 (TASR) – A Bratislava region prosecutor has ordered that the charges that were pressed against Dennik N daily journalists Monika Todova and Konstantin Cikovsky should be dropped, as they are unlawful and unsubstantiated, TASR learnt from Prosecutor-General’s Office spokesman Dalibor Skladan on Tuesday.

The spokesman explained that the prosecutor, after studying the investigation file, annulled the charges and the decision to initiate criminal proceedings against the journalists, describing them as unlawful, unsubstantiated and arbitrary. At the same time, the prosecutor ordered the police officer responsible to make a new decision in the case.

The prosecutor acted on the order of Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka, who tasked him with assessing the legality and justification of the charges pressed by the police.

The police charged Todova and Cikovsky with compromising confidential information. According to Dennik N, this was related to their uncovering of ex-journalist and secret service (SIS) ex-member Peter Toth’s identity as a secret witness in the case of the murders of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova.