Environment Inspectorate to Look into OLaNO MP Tabak’s Bathing in Tatra Stream

Bratislava, July 22 (TASR) – The administration office of the Tatra National Park (TANAP) reported on Thursday that it’s set to file a motion with the Slovak Environment Inspectorate to examine OLaNO MP Romana Tabak’s recent bathing in a Tatra mountain stream, TASR was told on the same day by State Landscape Protection Office spokeswoman Kristina Bockova.

Tabak has uploaded a photo on a social network in which she can be seen taking a bathe in a stream, marking a strictly protected area within TANAP as the place where the photo was taken. Later, she claimed that she marked the location by mistake. “I’m ready to take responsibility if I did something wrong,” she wrote, apologising for her actions. The MP claimed that she was only aware of the ban on bathing in tarns.

Bockova noted in this regard that any promotion of prohibited activities in the national park is undesirable.

Meanwhile, the MP stated on Thursday that she finds it correct that her bathing incident will be investigated the environment inspectorate. “I don’t think that I should be favoured only because I’m an MP,” she told TASR, adding that she wants to know whether she’d actually committed an offence and that she’s ready to pay a fine.