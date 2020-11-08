Ex-director of NAKA to be Prosecuted in Custody

Pezinok/Bratislava, November 8 (TASR) – Former director of National Criminal Agency (NAKA) Peter H. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons-ed.note] will be prosecuted for founding, masterminding and supporting an organised criminal group, corruption, misuse of public official’s powers and other charges in custody, a pre-trial judge of the Specialised Criminal Court ruled on Sunday.

“The judge decided to take defendant P.H. into custody due to concerns of his potential influencing of witnesses and continuing potential criminal activities,” stated court spokesperson Katarina Kudjakova.

The judge thus consented to the prosecutor’s proposal, even though the defendant’s mental state didn’t allow interrogation to take place.

Defendant’s lawyer Lubomir Hlbocan said earlier in the day that the ex-NAKA chief had a nervous breakdown. “He’s not capable of undergoing interrogation. He’s not perceptive of his environment,” explained Hlbocan, refuting rumours that his client attempted to commit suicide. “He just had a complete mental collapse. It’s a serious medical condition.”

Six of the indicted, including a former police president, will be prosecuted in custody. The decision is not yet valid and has been appealed, with the Supreme Court to have the final say in the matter.

The judge decided to release two defendants, ex-director of NAKA financial unit Bernard S. and ex-NAKA member Ivan B., from detention, as the prosecutor withdrew his proposal to prosecute them in custody.