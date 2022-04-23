Ex-interior Minister Kalinak Remanded in Custody

Pezinok, April 23 (TASR) – The Specialised Criminal Court has remanded ex-interior minister Robert Kalinak, who’s been charged with masterminding a criminal group, misusing his powers and jeopardising confidential tax information while in office, in custody.

The prosecutor in the case demanded that Kalinak should be remanded in custody due to concerns that he might influence witnesses, experts, his co-charged and otherwise obstruct justice.

Kalinak immediately appealed against the decision on Saturday. His complaint will be dealt with by the Supreme Court.