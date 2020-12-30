Ex-police Chief Milan Lucansky Dies in Hospital

Bratislava, December 30 (TASR) – Former police chief Milan Lucansky has died in hospital following his suicide attempt in a detention cell on Tuesday (December 29), his family reported on a social network on Wednesday.

Lucansky’s death has also been confirmed by the Justice Ministry.

“Today, at 3.55 p.m., a doctor proclaimed Mr. M. Lucansky dead at A. Reiman Faculty Hospital in Presov. We regret this very much and send our condolences to the family,” stated Justice Ministry spokesperson Peter Bubla.

Following his suicide attempt, Lucansky was taken to hospital in a critical state. Prison and Judicial Guards (ZVJS) general director Milan Ivan stepped down in response. Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) announced that she’ll form a large commission to investigate the incident that will be open to representatives of the opposition, the president, public ombudswoman and European institutions.