Ex-prosecutor-general Dobroslav T. Charged for Hiding Gorilla Recording

Bratislava, December 18 (TASR) – An investigator of the National Crime Agency (NAKA) has pressed charges against former prosecutor-general Dobroslav T. (name abbreviated due to legal reasons) for misusing the powers of a public official, the police reported on a social network on Wednesday.



Trnka allegedly committed the crime in question in 2007-14. “As a public official, he failed to meet his obligations stemming from the Penal Code, and when he obtained from a certain M. K. [Marian K.] an audio recording from the Slovak Intelligence Service’s (SIS) intelligence operation code-named Gorilla, which led to suspicions that several crimes had been committed, he hid the recording, failing to hand it over to the law-enforcement authorities,” clarified the police.

According to the police, Trnka did so with the aim of obtaining property for himself and Marian K., who now faces charges of ordering the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak. “At the same time, his intention was to gain an illegal advantage for individuals whose conversations indicating that a crime had been committed were captured on the recording in question,” added the police.