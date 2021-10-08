Hamran: NAKA Head and Police Corps Vice-presidents to Vacate Their Posts

Bratislava, October 8 (TASR) – Incumbent National Crime Agency (NAKA) head Eva Kurrayova will vacate her post on October 15, while Police Corps Vice-presidents Jana Maskarova and Robert Bozalka will follow suit by the end of 2021, acting Police Corps president Stefan Hamran announced on Friday at a press conference.

In addition to these departures, the police chief claimed that there’ll be further personnel changes in the Police Corps. In his opinion, systematic as well as personnel changes need to be carried out in order to increase public trust in the police.

Hamran stressed in this regard that the police needs to be a professional organisation without any political ties.

“The Police Corps is being purged from top to bottom. It’s painful because top levels have included the most political nominees,” noted Hamran, claiming that he’s been gradually holding talks with all senior police officers.