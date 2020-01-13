Hitman Tells Court How He Murdered Journalist Kuciak and His Fiancée

Pezinok, January 13 (TASR) – Miroslav M., one of those charged with the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova, confessed to pulling the trigger in his testimony before the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok (Bratislava region) on Monday.



“I knocked on the door, Mr. Kuciak opened it. I shot him in the chest. She [Martina Kusnirova – ed. note] fled to the kitchen. I followed her and shot her as well. I saw where the wound was. I knew that she was already dead. Before leaving, I shot Jan Kuciak, who was lying on stairs, one more time,” said Miroslav M.

The hitman and his cousin Tomas Sz., who allegedly served as his driver, received a total of €35,000-40,000 for murdering Kuciak. Miroslav M. said that he doesn’t remember the exact amount.

The order for killing the journalist was placed by Zoltan Andrusko, who’s already been sentenced to 15 years following a plea deal. Andrusko originally wanted the pair to kidnap Kuciak and make him disappear, but Tomas Sz. told him that such methods aren’t feasible any more.

When asked about the alleged original orderer of Kuciak’s murder, well-known entrepreneur Marian K., Miroslav M. said that he knew him only from the media.

Marian K. allegedly ordered the murder of Kuciak as an act of vengeance for the latter’s articles focusing on his shady business activities.