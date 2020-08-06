Justice Minister Kolikova Appoints Jan Hrubala Chair of Specialised Court

Bratislava, August 6 (TASR) – Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) appointed Jan Hrubala to the helm of the Specialised Criminal Court on Thursday, ministry spokesperson Peter Bubla confirmed to TASR on the same day.

Hrubala is slated to start as of Friday (August 7).

Three hopefuls proved successful in the selection proceedings, with Hrubala earning most points, followed up by Jan Buvala and Michal Truban.

The new court chair lists the need to improve communication with the media as well as between its Pezinok headquarters and Banska Bystrica branch among his priorities, TASR learnt from court spokesperson Katarina Kudjakova.

Hrubala plans to meet with court judges and administrative personnel. “The court is currently fully functional now as it was in the past and there are many aspects where it’s possible to follow up on the work done by previous chairs,” added Kudjakova.