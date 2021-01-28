Kovarik Appointed Police Corps President

Bratislava, January 28 (TASR) – Acting Police Corps president Peter Kovarik was appointed to the post on a more permanent basis by Interior Minister Roman Mikulec on Thursday.

Mikulec after making the appointment said that he considers Kovarik a professional and he doesn’t mind that he was at the Government Office (as the head of an anti-corruption department) during the previous government. “He isn’t a politician. He’s nothing but a professional,” said Mikulec.

The interior minister also announced preparations for a reform of the police, with the way of how Police Corps president is appointed also to be changed.

Kovarik, who was recommended for the post by a parliamentary commission, stated that the police under his leadership will be non-political.

The Police Corps president’s term in office is four years, while a single person can hold the post only twice.