Kovarik Wouldn’t Like Conspiracies to Spread in Case of Bohm’s Death

Bratislava, February 13 (TASR) – I wouldn’t like various conspiracies and speculations to spread in the case of Frantisek Bohm’s death, a key witness in several cases currently being investigated by the police, Police Corps President Peter Kovarik said in a statement on Saturday.



“This is in no case a murder, but according to the information so far, F. B. caused his wife an unintentional gunshot wound and then he shot himself dead,” stated Kovarik. The injured woman was transported to a Bratislava hospital. Bohm was dead on the spot. The police chief confirmed that the investigation of the case is being conducted at the Regional Directorate of the Police Corps in Bratislava. “It isn’t possible to publish more details yet,” said Kovarik.

Shortly before midnight, the police received a notification of a woman that was shot and of a man that was shot dead in one of the family houses in Plavecky Stvrtok (Bratislava region). TV Joj reported that it is Frantisek Bohm, a key witness in several cases currently being investigated by the police, and his wife.

Bohm was a former member of the Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS). He allegedly co-operated with the police in the investigation of the cases Judas and Texan. He also reportedly testified about the alleged bribery of former Police Corps president Milan Lucansky, who died on December 30, 2020 after he attempted suicide the day before in custody.

According to the information in the media, the National Crime Agency (NAKA) detained and charged Bohm in September last year as part of Operation codenamed Wheels of Justice. He allegedly co-operated with a criminal gang called Takacovci.