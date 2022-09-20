Kubina: State Apologised to Hascak for Unlawful Prosecution and Custody

Bratislava, September 20 (TASR) – The state apologised to financier Jaroslav Hascak for the unlawful prosecution and custody, TASR learnt from Hascak’s lawyer Peter Kubina on Tuesday.



“I accept the state’s apology. I’d be happy if the state authorities would learn from my case and avoid prosecuting anyone in the future without a real lawful reason,” said Hascak in response, pointing out that criminal prosecution and custody are the most serious interventions by the state in a person’s life, the consequences of which are largely irreversible.

According to Kubina, the Justice Ministry concluded that the accusation against Hascak, which led to him being arrested and put in custody, was unlawful and was thus an unlawful interference with his basic human rights. The Justice Ministry provided Hascak with an apology on behalf of the Slovak Republic under Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) and it was signed on September 8 by State Secretary Ondrej Dostal.

Hascak said back in January that he would request an apology or compensation from the state for the unlawful accusation and subsequent custody. At the end of August 2021, the Prosecutor General’s Office annulled the charges against him in connection with the Gorilla case.