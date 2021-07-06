LSNS MP Peter Krupa Detained following Attack on Police Officer at Protest

Horne Srnie, July 6 (TASR) – An MP was detained by the police on Tuesday after he attacked a police officer, causing him a minor hand injury, at a protest at Horne Srnie crossing point in Trencin region, TASR has learnt from Police Corps Presidium spokeswoman Denisa Bardyova.

Meanwhile, head of the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) Marian Kotleba reported on his Facebook account that the police detained LSNS MP Peter Krupa.

Crowds of protesting commuters living in areas close to Slovakia’s borders gathered on Tuesday at several crossing points to voice their discontent against intensive checks of inbound travellers as well as the fact that dozens of less significant crossing points have been shut down – measures that entered into force on Monday.

The crossing point in Horne Srnie is among those that have been blocked. According to the mayor of the village, the protest was attended by approximately 200 people. The mayor explained that the blocked crossing point complicates life for Slovaks commuting to the Czech Republic.