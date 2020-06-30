Lucansky to Step Down as Police Corps President on August 31

Bratislava, June 30 (TASR) – Police Corps president Milan Lucansky on Tuesday announced that he’ll step down on August 31, stating that his decision was motivated by a mutual lack of confidence between him and the Interior Ministry’s current leadership.



“I view [Interior Minister] Roman Mikulec as a fair person, but I don’t acknowledge him as interior minister,” stated Lucansky, adding that they have differing opinions on how the police should be run and on several other issues.

“I don’t want to be responsible for the Interior Ministry leadership’s politicising of the police,” stated Lucansky on a social network.

Lucansky became head of the national police after the resignation of Tibor Gaspar, who left office in the wake of political and public pressure after the double murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova in 2018.