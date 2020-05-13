Mamojka Resigns as Constitutional Court Judge

Kosice, May 13 (TASR) – Constitutional Court judge Mojmir Mamojka is giving up his post, the Constitutional Court Office announced on Wednesday, adding that Constitutional Court chairman Ivan Fiacan will comment on the matter for journalists in the afternoon.

Fiacan was considering whether or not to file a proposal to launch disciplinary proceedings against Mamojka in connection with information regarding his controversial contacts with charged Marian K., which were recently focused on by the media. Former Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) member Peter Toth confirmed contacts between Mamojka and Marian K. in court in January as well.