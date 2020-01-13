Miroslav M. Admits Shooting Dead Kuciak, Kusnirova and Molnar

Pezinok, January 13 (TASR) – Miroslav M. on Monday pleaded guilty in court to the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova as well as to the killing of businessman Peter Molnar.

In regards to his statement, a prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office asked the court to cancel proceedings aimed at proving Miroslav M.’s guilt. The lawyers of the bereaved agreed to this. Miroslav M. is still supposed to testify concerning the actions of his alleged accomplice Tomas Sz., however.

The investigators originally thought that Tomas Sz. actually shot Kuciak and Kusnirova at their home in the village of Velka Maca (Trnava region) in February 2018, but the prosecution now believes that he was Miroslav M.’s driver and that the latter pulled the trigger. Tomas Sz. insists on his innocence.

Miroslav M. admitted that he decided to shoot Martina Kusnirova only because she was home at the time of Kuciak’s murder and he wanted to eliminate her as a witness.

Regarding businessman Peter Molnar, Miroslav M. admitted that he along with Tomas Sz. killed him in December 2016 when they were attempting to rob him. According to the prosecutor, Miroslav M. thought that Molnar had a large sum of cash stored in his house. When they entered the house they encountered Molnar, however, and decided to kill him.