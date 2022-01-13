NAKA Detains Entrepreneur Norbert B. Shortly after His Release from Custody

Bratislava, January 13 (TASR) – Following his release from custody earlier on Thursday, Nitra-based entrepreneur Norbert B. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons] was detained by an investigator of the National Crime Agency (NAKA) later in the day, TASR learnt from Andrea Dobiasova of the Police Corps Presidium on the same day.



“At the moment we can confirm that a NAKA investigator has detained Norbert B. accused in another criminal case. It isn’t possible to provide more information yet,” said Dobiasova.

Entrepreneur Norbert B., who is also charged in the ‘Stock Farmer’ case, was released from custody on Thursday, TASR learnt from Supreme Court spokesperson Alexandra Vazanova.

The Supreme Court responded in this way to a decision of the Constitutional Court, according to which the extension of custody violated the rights of the entrepreneur.

Vazanova explained that the decision of the Constitutional Court took away the legal justification for holding Norbert B. in custody, which “inevitably had to lead to his release”.

The charges in the ‘Stock Farmer’ case concern extensive corruption at the Agricultural Payment Agency (PPA) and its subsidies. Apart from Norbert B., the following are also facing charges: former PPA head Juraj K., former executive director of the agency Lubomir P., financier Martin K. and others.

The trial will begin at the Specialised Criminal Court in Banska Bystrica on February 25, 2022. Norbert B. also faces charges in cases codenamed Judas and Purgatory.