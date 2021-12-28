NAKA Presses Charges against Ten Varin Council Members

Bratislava, December 28 (TASR) – The National Crime Agency (NAKA) has pressed charges of sympathising with a movement aimed at suppressing fundamental rights and freedoms against ten members of the local council in the town of Varin in Zilina region, TASR learnt on Tuesday from Police Corps Presidium spokesman Michal Slivka.

The story was broken first by Zilina region-based news outlet Spravodajsky portal 21. According to its website, the charges were pressed against all council members who didn’t agree with renaming ‘Dr. Jozef Tiso Street’ in Varin at a council session in August.

[Tiso was the president of the Slovak wartime fascist state in 1939-45 – ed.note]

Slivka refused to provide more details due to the fact that the proceedings in the case are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the concerned council members denied the charges. “We don’t feel guilty of [what] we’re being charged with. At the same time, we want to note that each and every one of us leads a family life and we exercise our mandates as council members responsibly, in line with the law and for the benefit of the inhabitants of the town,” the council members stated for TASR, adding that they’ve already filed a complaint against NAKA’s decision.