NAKA Seizes Drugs and Charges 16 People in Operation Parquet Maker

Bratislava, July 15 (TASR) – The National Crime Agency (NAKA) has pressed charges against 16 people with the crime of setting up, masterminding and supporting a criminal group and with the drug-related crime, the police have reported on a social network, adding that ‘Operation Parquet Maker’ took place in Slovakia, Hungary and Austria.



“Police officers of the National Crime Agency detained seven persons and conducted seven house searches and 11 searches of other premises,” wrote the police, adding that during the operation they seized narcotic and psychotropic substances worth more than €40,000 and more than €300,000 in cash. They also seized motor vehicles, electronic data carriers and telecommunications equipment.

Police officers in Hungary conducted two house searches. The Austrian police detained four people and carried out three house searches, noted the Slovak police.