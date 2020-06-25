New Office to Supervise Confiscation; Law Bending & Sweetening New Crimes

Bratislava, June 25 (TASR) – A new office coming under the remit of the Justice Ministry could be created to supervise the confiscation of property, said Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People), as she presented a law to that effect for comments to other ministries on Thursday.



The legislation should also allow the confiscation of property even before the offender in question is convicted by a court, with the law also containing a clause barring offenders’ attempts to transfer property to other persons.

Other new elements regarded as crimes include the ‘bending of law’, meaning arbitrary verdicts by judges or arbiters, and the so-called ‘sweetening’, namely luring someone in power with inappropriate gifts and advantages without immediately demanding services in return and the reception of such benefits.