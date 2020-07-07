Nitra Customs Officers Seized 1.5 tonnes of Drugs Imported from Mexico

Nitra, July 7 (TASR) – Members of the Financial Administration [the tax office] from the Nitra Customs Office prevented 1.5 tonnes of drugs from entering the black market as they discovered at the end of May a hiding place for drugs imported from Mexico also with the help of a financial administration’s dog trained to search for drugs, TASR learnt from Financial Administration spokesperson Ivana Skokanova on Tuesday.



The Financial Administration passed the case of the drug seizure, which has no equal in Slovakia, to the police.

Members of the Financial Administration from the Nitra Customs Office inspected two metal tanks for liquids, the transport of which they identified as a risky customs operation. “The shipment came along a well-known drug route from Mexico. The goods were transported from Mexico through a Croatian port with the aim of clearing the goods in Slovakia, from where they could move freely throughout the European Union,” stated Skokanova.

Nitra customs officers drilled holes in the bottom of the tank, which revealed a large amount of white crystalline substance hidden along the bottom of the metal tank. The initial analysis indicated methamphetamine. The value of the substance is €300 million, in the case of single user doses an estimated value is up to €2 billion.