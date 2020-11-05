Operation Purgatory Leads to Various Charges against Former Police Officers

Bratislava, November 5 (TASR) – Several people have been detained on Thursday during an operation codenamed ‘Purgatory’, with the National Crime Agency (NAKA) charging them with several crimes, TASR learnt on the same day from Special Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Jana Tokolyova.

“The charges pressed by a NAKA investigator concerned several crimes, such as the crime of setting up and supporting an organised criminal group, various corruption crimes, and the misuse of powers. We can’t provide any more details given the ongoing investigation,” stated the spokeswoman.

NAKA has been carrying out a raid on the house of former Police Corps president Tibor Gaspar in Nitra since Thursday morning.

According to TASR’s information, NAKA has been also raiding the homes of other former senior police officers, namely former NAKA head Peter Hrasko and former head of NAKA’s financial unit Bernard Slobodnik.

News outlet aktuality.sk has reported that the former head of NAKA’s anti-corruption unit Robert Krajmer was taken to the Police Corps Presidium headquarters in Bratislava shortly after 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, media outlet topky.sk has reported that Marian Zetocha, who is currently in charge of eavesdropping activities for the Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS), is also among the detained. He previously operated as the head of NAKA’s financial intelligence unit.