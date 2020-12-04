Penta Co-owner Jaroslav H. Remanded in Custody

Pezinok, December 4 (TASR) – A judge of the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Pezinok (Bratislava region) presiding over the preliminary proceedings decided on Friday that both co-owner of the Penta financial group Jaroslav H. and Dana A. [names abbreviated due to legal reasons] will be remanded in custody, TASR learnt from a prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office on the same day.



Both of them appealed the decision.

“The STS judge complied with prosecutor’s proposal and remanded the two persons into custody,” said the prosecutor, adding that they were taken into collusive custody. The appeal will be decided by the Supreme Court. According to him, both of them are testifying but don’t admit guilt.

A police investigator charged Jaroslav H. with corruption and money laundering. He subsequently relinquished all executive posts in Penta. However, he rejects the charges and intends to defend himself. The police have filed charges, which are allegedly related to the Gorilla corruption scandal, against three persons in total.