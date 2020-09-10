Police Detains Ex-head of NAKA Anti-corruption Unit Robert Krajmer

Bratislava, September 10 (TASR) – Police detained former National Criminal Agency (NAKA) anti-corruption unit head Robert Krajmer during a house raid on Thursday evening and escorted him out of his house in Trencin in handcuffs, TASR learnt on the same day.

The crackdown is linked to the case of Fatima restaurant in Trencin.

A police spokesperson declined to comment.

An investigator has pressed charges of obstruction of justice and perjury against five individuals, including ex-justice ministry state secretary Monika J. (name abbreviated due to legal reasons). The other four individuals are her father-in-law Peter V., ex-police officer Milan Z., lawyer Anna Z. and witness in the case Michal V.

Krajmer resigned from the helm of NAKA anti-corruption unit in March 2018 after the murders of journalist Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova. He faced criticism over media reports that pointed to his presence at the scene of the murder in the very beginning of the investigation. Krajmer claimed that he was stepping down due to inappropriate media pressure being exerted against his family.