Police: Girls Sexually Abused at Modelling Agency Near Nitra

Nitra/Mojmirovce, December 27 (TASR) – A dozen women from a modelling agency based in the village of Mojmirovce near Nitra have reported sexual abuse to the police, who have subsequently created an email address som.obet@minv.sk to provide an opportunity for other possible victims to report abuse at the agency, the regional police directorate in Nitra announced on Friday.



In the meantime the police have pressed charges against a local couple, with a 48-year-old man being remanded in custody and his 27-year-old wife prosecuted at large.

The Mojmirovce-based agency allegedly engaged in activities in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

According to the police, sexual abuse of girls, some of them even under the age of consent (15), began taking place at the agency as of 2010.