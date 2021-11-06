Police Press Charges against Three Men in Relation to Incident in Piestany

Trnava/Piestany, November 6 (TASR) – In connection with an incident in a chain store in Piestany on Thursday (November 4), the police have pressed charges against three men from Nitra region aged 32-40 of the offences of attacking a public official and rioting, TASR learnt from Trnava regional police spokeswoman Zlatica Antalova on Saturday.



After performing the necessary actions, a proposal will be submitted for their prosecution in custody, as well as for so-called super fast proceedings.

According to Antalova, it isn’t currently possible to provide more information with regard to the ongoing investigation.

In the incident, police officers were called out to deal with a group of people who entered a store in Piestany but refused to wear face masks inside despite calls from staff. When the calls of the police officers to put on masks were ignored, the situation culminated in a fight, with two men ending up pacified on the floor as a result.